Arsenal are set to go into their Europa league legs against Atletico Madrid with some great news, after it was reported that key star Juanfran will not play at all against the Gunners due to him picking up an injury.

The Sun are stating that the Spanish giants are to be without the Spaniard after he injured his hamstring in a match against Real Bets on Sunday, a match that effectively handed the La Liga title to Barcelona.

The news outlet are also reporting that the defender is set to be replaced in the starting line-up by Croatian international Sime Vrsaljko, who has been very impressive when called upon by Diego Simeone this season, so it may not be all good news for the Gunners after all.

Since moving to Los Rojiblancos in the January transfer window of 2011, Juanfran has managed to establish himself as one of the most important players for Diego Simeone’s side.

The Spaniard has managed to make a total of 322 appearances for the side from the Spanish capital in the seven years he’s been with the club, a total that makes him one of their longest serving players.

Juanfran’s defensive abilities and reliability he gives Atleti at the back has helped the club have one of the best defences in European football these last few years.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to take advantage of this news and attack Atletico’s right hand side in order to get the biggest advantage possible against the Spanish giants.