Chelsea are reportedly moving ‘full steam ahead’ to beat the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona to the transfer of Nice midfielder Jean Seri.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who claim the Blues are eager to get a £30million deal done for the highly-rated Ligue 1 star after long-standing interest in his services.

MORE: Next Chelsea manager odds: Who is the favourite as Luis Enrique’s odds are reduced?

Seri looks one of the best midfielders in Europe right now outside of the established group of super clubs in England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany, and would surely be a great fit at Chelsea.

The west Londoners are in dire need of more quality in the middle of the park after losing Nemanja Matic to rivals Manchester United last summer and replacing him with flop signings Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley.

Seri would be a real step up from those and seems the ideal all-rounder to be a success at Premier League level, hence the Mirror’s reported interest from Liverpool and Arsenal as well.

The Ivory Coast international would also be an absolute bargain at his reported £30m fee, which should be straightforward for Chelsea to afford.

The Mirror claim the club are pressing ahead with a move regardless of Antonio Conte’s future as manager at Stamford Bridge.