Fabregas masterclass helps Chelsea narrowly beat relegation-threatened Swansea

Cesc Fabregas lead Chelsea to a narrow victory over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium this evening as Antonio Conte’s side clinched a vital three points.

Cesc Fabregas opened the scoring on the fourth minute for Chelsea with the Spaniard’s opener proving to be the only goal of the game.

Chelsea now sit just two points adrift from Tottenham in fourth place after it had looked as though Champions League football could be out of reach for Antonio Conte’s side.

Swansea on the other hand are only one points adrift from the relegation zone and it looks as though the Welsh side will have to fight for their safety until the final day of the season.

THE GOOD 

Cesc Fabregas produced a performance today that was evocative of the energy and creativity he showed in his early Arsenal days alongside the experience and composure his illustrious career has granted him. The Spaniard is now only the fourth player in Premier League history to have registered over 100 assists and scored over 50 goals in the league. Fabregas joins an exclusive club including Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Ryan Giggs.

THE BAD

Swansea looked in serious danger and today’s fixture presented them with numerous opportunities to steal a point with the Welsh side being prevented to register an equaliser on numerous occasions in the final 30 minutes. Could today’s performance be a formative result in the Welsh side’s potential relegation?

THE UGLY 

Victor Moses is a key Chelsea star who has failed to recapture title winning form this season. The Nigerian had a glorious opportunity to score a second on the 72nd minute but he somehow managed to poke a Cesc Fabregas delivery wide. A poor day at the office, Victor.

