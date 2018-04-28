Despite taking an early lead inside just four minutes, Chelsea fans were furious with one star in particular following a draw vs Swansea City.

Distraught Chelsea fans took to social media this evening to hound Victor Moses after the Nigerian international produced a poor performance.

Chelsea took an early lead against relegation-threatened Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium when Cesc Fabregas registered an effort on the fourth minute.

The goal means that the Spaniard is now only the fourth ever player to register over 100 assists and over 50 goals in the Premier League. Fabregas joins an exclusive club compromising of Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Ryan Giggs.

Victor Moses however took the attention from Chelsea fans following a less-than impressive individual performance.

The wing-back struggled to provide quality deliveries throughout the 90 minutes and his game was personified by a horrific miss in the second-half.

On the 74th minute Moses looked to have latched onto a ball from Cesc Fabregas after the Spaniard had combined superbly with Eden Hazard. From just yards away from goal however Moses was unable to convert.

Chelsea fans quickly took to social media to hound Moses and question how the Nigerian managed to miss the opportunity.

Some Blues fans even suggested that Antonio Conte should now part ways with the wing-back.

Moses is an awful footballer — That Guy (@rossfarragher) April 28, 2018

Get Moses off the pitch and sell him to Exeter — Clay Merritt (@NotClayMerritt) April 28, 2018

Moses….. No comment. ……………. Yawns. — Diane (@ashleykid) April 28, 2018

Moses is a mess — S (@BorisFIick) April 28, 2018

Moses too sloppy for my liking — TRIGGA (@TawandaMazhindu) April 28, 2018

How Moses missed that, so painful. — Chelsea Tweets (@TrueBlue_Cosmo) April 28, 2018

Moses how?! — CFCTweetUK (@CFCTweetUK) April 28, 2018

How on earth did Moses lead a nation to cross the sea when he can barely cross a ball ? — A (@upthechels123) April 28, 2018