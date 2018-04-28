Chelsea have advantage over Serie A clubs to sign €70m defensive superstar

Chelsea could have a key edge over a number of Serie A clubs in a pursuit for a high-profile star.

Chelsea will be allowed to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly for a smaller fee than interested Serie A clubs.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that that Chelsea and Antonio Conte have shown interest in the Napoli defender who has had a sensational season in Serie A.

Further, Chelsea will be presented with an option to trigger a €70m release clause according to the above report to sign the star. Whereas, Serie A clubs will be asked to stump up an extra €10m if they want to sign the defender due to being direct rivals.

Koulibaly scored an astonishing late winner in Turin last weekend vs Juventus and has put his side within just one point of the Serie A champions.

Juventus will face Inter Milan at the San Siro this evening in what is a must-win game for Max Allergi’s side. If Juve fail to win then the title will no longer be in their hands with Napoli being presented an opportunity to take pole position of the race for the league title.

Koulibaly would make a near-perfect fit for Chelsea with both David Luiz and Gary Cahill failing to impress this season at Stamford Bridge. Defensive reinforcements are perhaps needed more than ever.