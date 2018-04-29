Pep Guardiola’s side hit four past West Ham at the London Stadium this afternoon as they closed the gap o a number of Premier League records.

The away side found themselves two goals up thanks to a strike from Leroy Sane and an own goal from Declan Rice, with the Hammers then bagging a superb free-kick from Aaron Cresswell just before half time.

The Premier League champions then found their third and fourth goals through Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus, with the win now leaving them with just one more victory required to secure the record for most points in a season. Impressive.

Here, we’ve picked out the Good, the Bad and the Insane from Man City hammering of David Moyes’ side in east London today.

The Good

Raheem Sterling was on top form this afternoon, with the England international bagging three assists in a match where he put in a very impressive display. The former Liverpool star has come under a lot of criticism since his move from the Reds in 2015, however today the player showed exactly why City felt the need to fork out the money for him almost three years ago.

The 23-year-old has now managed to amass a total of 23 goals and 17 assists for the Citizens this season, a total that is widely impressive considering he only managed to pick up 10 goals and 19 assists last campaign.

It’s clear to see how much of a difference Pep Guardiola has made to Sterling’s game, and who knows, if the Spaniard stays at the club for the long term, we may see Sterling turn into one the best wide players in the world.

Sterling is absolutely world class. Decision making excellent, movement is top class. — Sean (@City_Sean) April 29, 2018

The Bad

In general, West Ham were dreadful today, with the Hammers putting in the performance of a side who already looked relegated. They failed to register a single shot in a second half, something that just isn’t good enough for a team looking to avoid the drop.

Although it’s is very hard to play against this Man City, something that has been obvious time and time again this season, that’s still no excuse for West Ham to play like they did today.

The Hammers may be counting their blessings that there look to be three sides who are worse than them this season as, going by today’s performance, Moyes’ side could’ve been going down had this not been the case.

West Ham have been so bad this season . Very fortunate that’s others have to pull out some big results for them to be in trouble.

A point should see them safe Awful — Adam Brooks (@EssexPR) April 29, 2018

The Insane

Following today’s result, Man City are now just a few goals, wins and points away from setting a whole host Premier League records, a list that includes the most wins in a season, most goals scored, highest goal difference and most points.

Although they’ve only had one season like this, should City continue to set the pace and break records in the seasons to come, it won’t be long before some fans see this side as the greatest to ever grace the Premier League.