Arsenal target Luis Enrique’s high wage demands could rule him out of the running to replace Arsene Wenger as manager, according to The Mirror.

The former Barcelona boss, 47, is reportedly on the Gunners’ shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger and is one of the bookies’ favourites.

Luis Enrique has been touted as a potential managerial candidate having previously worked with Arsenal’s head of football relations, Raul Sanllehi, at Barcelona.

He enjoyed great success at Barcelona as manager, where he won nine titles in three seasons – including: two Ligas; three Copa del Rey; one Champions League; a European Super Cup; a Spanish Super Cup; and a Club World Cup.

However, the The Mirror said he is in danger of pricing himself out of the role due to demands of £15million-a-year after tax – which would cost the Gunners around £25 million-a-year.

To put that fee into perspective, this would equate to more that £480,000 per week and eclipse Wenger’s annual salary of £8million by some distance, per The Mirror.

The race for the next Arsenal manager took another twist yesterday with Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac in the hot seat to become Wenger’s successor, according to a report in Bosnia.

According to Pravda BL, as re-reported by Sport Witness, Buvac is taking a break from his duties at Merseyside as he will become the next manager at Arsenal to replace Wenger.

However, The Mirror say it’s unlikely that he will be installed as manager and could join the coaching set-up instead – as he has a strong rapport with Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat from their time working together at Borussia Dortmund.