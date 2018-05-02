Liverpool are reportedly prepared to swoop in for the potential transfer of Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney this summer after Manchester United cooled their interest.

Various recent reports have previously suggested a £20million deal for United to sign the highly-rated young Scotland international looked on for the summer, but it seems they’ve had a change of heart.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are prioritising the bigger name and more experienced option by going for Juventus’ Alex Sandro instead, which supposedly opens things up for Liverpool to move for him instead.

Tierney mainly operates at left-back but has also filled in in the centre and on the right, though in fairness Liverpool don’t really look in desperate need of strengthening in either full-back positions right now.

Andrew Robertson has been a revelation since signing from Hull City last summer, while youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a superb second half of the season.

Liverpool have decent backup in the way of Alberto Moreno and Nathaniel Clyne on both sides, so it’s arguably United who could do with Tierney more.

ESPN recently claimed they were confident of signing the 20-year-old, while the Daily Record linked them with a move for just £20million, which seems likely to be cheaper and thereby considerably better value for a player seven years Sandro’s junior.

United are perhaps understandably going for the bigger name but given their need to bring in an upgrade on Luke Shaw, it’s slightly surprising to see them ditch what looked like a probable deal for a very generous price.