Liverpool could reportedly be prepared to sell Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid this summer as long as they can sign two players in exchange.

According to Diario Gol, Real are ready to use Gareth Bale in a swap deal for the Egyptian goal machine, but Liverpool want goalkeeper Keylor Navas on top of that.

With Salah scoring 43 goals for Liverpool in his first season the club will surely want to do all they can to keep hold of him this summer, though signing two big names like Bale and Navas would undoubtedly soften the blow of his departure.

Bale may not have been at his best this season but has shown throughout his career that he can be one of the best attacking players in the world, and notably did the business in the Premier League during his Tottenham days.

Navas, meanwhile, has had a good week with a heroic display in the Champions League win over Bayern Munich, showing he could surely be an upgrade on Loris Karius as Reds no.1.

This could also deal a double blow to Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United, who have been linked with Bale recently by Don Balon, who stated Paul Pogba could even leave Old Trafford and swap places with the Welshman to help it happen.

Don Balon have also linked United goalkeeper David de Gea as having held talks over a move to Madrid, and if Navas leaves they would surely do all in their power to bring the Spanish shot-stopper in as his replacement.