Deal close: £88m Manchester United star to become Real Madrid’s first summer signing after finding house in Spanish capital

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea looks set for a transfer to Real Madrid after reportedly finding a home in the Spanish capital.

This is according to Diario Gol, who also claim Jose Mourinho is privately aware his club have to allow De Gea to go due to his desire to leave for a transfer to the Bernabeu, and that the club will ask for around £88million for the Spain international.

De Gea is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has been a vital performer for United in recent years, winning their player of the season award for the fourth time this term.

There’s no question the 27-year-old would be a superb addition at Real and represent a significant upgrade on current number one Keylor Navas, even if he did have a strong game in the midweek game against Bayern Munich.

Even with £88m in the bank, United will surely struggle to replace De Gea and it could be a big risk to let him go at this crucial stage of this team’s development.

Mourinho’s side don’t look too far off challenging Manchester City with one or two good signings this summer, but losing De Gea would surely be a major step back in their progress.

Diario Gol make it sound like it’s close to a done deal, however, claiming there is growing confidence he’ll be the first of many big-name signings this summer and that sources close to his partner Edurne Garcia – who recently posted an Instagram story showing the glorious weather in Madrid while it continues to be rainy in the UK – claim they’ve already got property sorted in the Spanish capital.