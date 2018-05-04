Tottenham stand to benefit as Barcelona plot €115million fire-sale in summer transfer window

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a major clear-out in this summer’s transfer window as they look to potentially raise as much as €115million from selling five players.

According to Don Balon, the squad members in question are Andre Gomes, Gerard Deulofeu, Rafinha Alcantara, Lucas Digne and Aleix Vidal.

The Spanish outlet add that Tottenham are among the admirers for Gomes, who could be available for around €30m, which seems a potential bargain if Mauricio Pochettino can work his magic on him and get him back to his best.

The Portugal international looked an exciting young talent during his time at Valencia but has struggled to fit in with the style of play at Barcelona, and has therefore seen first-team opportunities somewhat limited.

Gomes would surely get more of a look-in at Tottenham and it could be a fantastic opportunity for him to rebuild his career after a difficult spell at the Nou Camp.

Still only 24, Gomes could bounce back and do a good job in the Premier League as long as he had the trust of his manager, and Pochettino has done well in getting the best out of previously struggling players and unfancied stars at Spurs.