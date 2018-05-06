Manchester United handed £88m transfer boost as Real Madrid select squad number for Liverpool star

Manchester United could be happy to learn that Real Madrid plan to give Mohamed Salah the number 11 shirt currently taken by Gareth Bale if he seals a summer transfer from Liverpool.

A report earlier today from Don Balon suggested confidence was growing at the club that the Egypt international would be a Madrid player next season, and there’s been another development to the story.

The latest from Don Balon is that Real plan to hand Salah the 11 shirt, suggesting he will literally replace Gareth Bale at the Bernabeu next season and give United a chance to sign the Welshman.

Another recent report from Don Balon linked the Red Devils as being in the running to sign Bale, while another Don Balon piece states his asking price would likely be around £88million.

Bale shone at Tottenham during his previous stint in the Premier League, and it’s fair to say his career has largely gone downhill in terms of individual performances at Madrid.

Of course, the 28-year-old will point to his three Champions League victories and La Liga title, but he’s not had the impact expected of him and could do well to move on this summer.

Bale could benefit from playing for a team like United, who in turn could hugely benefit from a player of his calibre if he can get back to his best upon returning to England.

On this season’s form, however, Salah would be a major upgrade so it’s little surprise Real want the Liverpool man to replace Bale.