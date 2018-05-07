Real Madrid may have been handed a huge boost in the pursuit of a notable superstar.

Bayern Munich are reportedly now open to the possibility of selling Real Madrid target Robert Lewandowski.

Real and Zinedine Zidane have been linked with a move for the Polish striker continually in the past few months and it now appears that a deal that could see Lewandowski leaving the Bundesliga champions now looks more likely than ever to materialise.

A report from 90min in March stated that Zidane had given Real Madrid president Florentino Perez the go ahead to pursue an audacious €100m move for the Polish striker in a huge deal.

It has today been reported by the Italian outlet CalcioMercato that Bayern Munich could now be open to selling a number of key stars, including Robert Lewandowski.

The news has emerged amid speculation that the German champions could be looking to rebuild their squad with new and fresh talent, which could subsequently see them entertaining the idea of selling a number of huge stars.

Bayern have once again found themselves short of clinching the Champions League title this season and have been successful for the past eight years.

The German side were knocked out of the competition by Real Madrid in the semi-final this year and they could now be open to selling a key Real target in order to rejuvenate their squad.