The Champions League final is fast approaching, and the latest injury updates coming out of the Real Madrid camp will be music to the ears of their supporters.

Los Blancos face Liverpool in Kiev on May 26, as they look to ensure that they end their campaign on a positive note after being left disappointed on other fronts.

In turn, Zinedine Zidane will have been desperate to have as close to a fully fit squad at his disposal as possible for the showpiece event, and according to reports in Spain, the French tactician is set to get exactly that.

As per Marca, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal will be given the all clear to resume training with their teammates this week, joining Isco in recovering from setbacks after he featured against Celta Vigo last weekend.

Madrid conclude their La Liga campaign away at Villarreal on Saturday night, and so they’ll be hopeful that Ronaldo and Carvajal can get some minutes under their belts in order to work on their match fitness with the Liverpool showdown in mind.

The Portuguese superstar’s involvement needs no explanation in terms of how important it is for Real Madrid that he’s passed fit and is able to start for the reigning European champions.

Having scored 43 goals in 42 games this season, his prolific finishing and threat in the final third is going to be crucial to seeing off Liverpool.

As for Carvajal, Madrid have looked very vulnerable at the back this season, particularly in wide areas as seen against Juventus and Bayern Munich in the last two rounds.

With no reliable natural replacement for Carvajal in the squad it seems, it will be a major relief for the Spanish giants if they can call upon him to fill that role on May 26.