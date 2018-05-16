The season’s not yet over for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, but he’s taken his opportunity to marry long-time partner Daniella Semaan this week.

With the FA Cup final coming up this weekend against Manchester United, the Spanish international will be back to work with Antonio Conte and his squad as they look to lift the trophy to end a disappointing campaign on a high note.

SEE MORE: Daniella Semaan gallery: 17 hot photos of stunning Cesc Fabregas WAG

In fairness to him, with the World Cup starting next month, his summer is pretty busy and so in terms of wedding dates, it would have been difficult for him to organise something unless it was later in the summer between the end of the tournament and the start of the new domestic campaign.

Evidently, Fabregas and Semaan couldn’t wait that long, as they tied the knot this week, as seen in the images below posted by the beautiful bride.

Clearly, the Chelsea ace has done well for himself and he’ll likely now be flying out his better half and children to Russia next month to watch him in action for Spain.

Semaan, 42, joked in her post below that this wedding could be ‘maybe the one before last’ having been previously married, but Fabregas will undoubtedly be hoping that it’s a happily ever after as he will now have to quickly switch his focus back to football and away from his gorgeous bride.

One look says a thousand words ? pic.twitter.com/fnuIjcAoOQ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 15, 2018

Diva Hoops Earrings by @paolobongia A post shared by Daniella Semaan (@daniellasemaan) on Jan 19, 2018 at 9:20am PST

?? A post shared by Daniella Semaan (@daniellasemaan) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:20am PDT