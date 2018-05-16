£69million attacker tempted to accept Liverpool transfer offer

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly tempted by offers on the table for him this summer to seal a transfer to either Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

According to Don Balon, both clubs are prepared to pay £69million for the struggling France international, who has had a difficult first season at the Nou Camp.

The Spanish outlet suggest Liverpool have been in for him as they anticipate needing a replacement if they lost Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid, and he’s described as being ‘seduced’ by the potential moves.

It’s easy to imagine Dembele could fit in perfectly at Anfield given the way the Reds have played under Jurgen Klopp this season.

While Salah would no doubt be a huge loss for Liverpool, Dembele has long looked like one of the best young players in Europe, even if things haven’t gone as planned for him at Barcelona.

Not an ideal fit for Barca’s style of play, Dembele could fare better in the quick, counter-attacking team Klopp has put together at Liverpool.

Don Balon also suggest the 21-year-old fears he’ll be replaced by Antoine Griezmann this summer, so a move could make sense for him to ensure he plays regularly next season.