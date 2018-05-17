AC Milan transfer news: 40-goal marksman plus winger targeted to solve attacking woes

Goals have been a real problem for AC Milan this season, but reports claim that they could look to solve their issues with a double swoop this summer.

The Rossoneri have managed just 51 goals in 37 Serie A games so far this season, giving them the lowest tally of the top 10 sides in the standings.

In turn, that is an area that has to be prioritised by Gennaro Gattuso and the hierarchy this summer, with a lack of a prolific striker and pace in the wide positions making them predictable for the most part with summer signings Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic failing to have the desired impact.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s claimed Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani and Lyon winger Memphis Depay are emerging as Milan’s top transfer targets for this summer transfer window.

If the Italian giants were able to pull off such a double swoop, it would undoubtedly be music to the ears of supporters as it would certainly address the issues explained above.

Cavani has enjoyed another prolific campaign, scoring 40 goals in 48 games to lead PSG’s charge for a domestic treble, although he is now 31 and so it remains to be seen if that has any bearing on a potential pursuit from Milan.

As for Depay, after struggling to display his best form for Man Utd, he has certainly rediscovered himself in France, as the 24-year-old has 19 goals and 17 assists in 50 outings this season.

Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu have been heavily relied upon on the flanks by Gattuso this season, but the issue is that while both have great technical quality, passing range and an eye for goal, they don’t have the change of pace to offer a different dynamic in attack.

Between Cavani and Depay, Milan would undoubtedly address that problem, but given their importance to their current clubs and the potential transfer fees involved, this does sound like an ambitious transfer plan at this point with no real financial details offered in the report.