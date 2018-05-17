Real Madrid told to splash out whopping €100m if they want world-class target

Real Madrid are one step away from yet another European title, but they are still being linked with major reinforcements this summer.

Los Blancos will face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26, as they aim to win their third consecutive European crown.

SEE MORE: Barcelona aim to beat Real Madrid to PSG star in exciting swap deal transfer

However, they’re set to finish third in La Liga this season as they trail champions Barcelona by 15 points, while they fell short in the Copa del Rey too.

In turn, it would come as no surprise if they acted in the transfer market this summer to address issues in the squad, and having conceded 42 goals in 37 league games this season, over double the amount of second-place and city rivals Atletico Madrid, tightening things up at the back is surely a priority.

That in turn leads to Mundo Deportivo, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, reporting that Roma have informed the Spanish giants that if they wish to sign goalkeeper Alisson, they’ll have to be willing to spend up to €100m for the Brazilian international in order to persuade them to consider a sale.

There’s absolutely no denying the quality that the 25-year-old possesses, as the statistics alone tell a story. He’s kept 22 clean sheets in 49 games this season, and while he has produced countless world-class saves this season, he has real technical ability to build from the back too.

As a result, while it would be unfortunate for Keylor Navas who has been a pivotal part of Madrid’s success in recent seasons, Alisson has to be considered an upgrade in that department as he looks forward to now proving himself on the international stage at the World Cup this summer and further establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.