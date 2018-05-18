David de Gea will start in goal for Manchester Utd against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

De Gea has been in superb form for the Red Devils this season and was awarded the Premier League’s Golden Glove award for the first time in his career after keeping a clean sheet against West Ham in the Red Devils’ penultimate game to record 18 clean sheets – beating his previous best of 15.

De Gea was Utd’s ‘keeper in the Champions League and Premier League but No 2 Sergio Romero played in all the FA Cup rounds before the semi-final but was ruled out with a knee injury.

Romero featured against Watford on the final day of the Premier League season but his injury determined who manager Jose Mourinho would play at the Wembley showpiece tomorrow.

“He (Romero) was injured for a long, long time,” said Mourinho, as reported per Sky Sports.

“He was injured for around two and something months.

“He didn’t play some matches that normally would be his matches, his semi-final against Tottenham, a couple more matches before the final.

“He really only trained one week before the Watford match – and a bit more before – and that is the reason.

“It is not about trust, it is not about my confidence in him.

“Last season the Europa League final was a much more important match than this one, it was giving us the possibility to play Champions League.

“And I played the Europa League final with Sergio, so it is not about confidence or no confidence, it is about the process of the last couple of months, since he had an important injury against Spain.”

De Gea’s stature has grown at Old Trafford and it is no wonder why he has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, as reported by the Metro.