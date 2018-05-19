Eden Hazard scored from the penalty spot to give Chelsea 1-0 lead in the FA Cup final against Manchester Utd, however, Chelsea fans are admiring the way he won the penalty.

Hazard killed a long though ball by Cesc Fabregas to burst away from the hapless Phil Jones who then made a desperate lunge to bring the Belgian down.

With the touch, it gave Hazard the extra yard of space he needed and once he was one-on-one with Jones, he proved to be too quick for the Utd defender.

Hazard then netted a penalty in the coolest way imaginable with his trademark run-up that sent Man Utd ‘keeper David de Gea the wrong way.

Judging by the reaction from the Chelsea fans below, they praised the diminutive Belgium’s killer instinct and close control.

That touch by Hazard sent Jones to the Zoo. — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) May 19, 2018

hot damn that first touch by Hazard. Wow. — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) May 19, 2018

That touch from Eden Hazard ALONE deserved a penalty ? — COPA90 US (@COPA90US) May 19, 2018

That touch from hazard was insane — ITANI (@Itani) May 19, 2018

The whole penalty debate aside, HOW GOOD WAS THAT FIRST TOUCH BY HAZARD — Ali Mousawi (@AliMousawi17) May 19, 2018

Credit when its due, Hazards touch was madd. Lol ???? — Ash (@ashkLD84) May 19, 2018

WHAT A TOUCH BY HAZARD BEST IN THE LEAGUE!!! — Johyan Mcandrew (@JohnMc021) May 19, 2018

Hazard’s first touch took Phil Jones out of the game ? — amper caucasian (@extravirgino) May 19, 2018