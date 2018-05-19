‘A useless donkey’ – Manchester United fans are distraught with ace as the world trolls him after embarrassment vs Chelsea in FA Cup final

A Manchester United star has found himself in the headlines for his first-half performance vs Chelsea in the FA Cup final for all the wrong reasons.

Phil Jones is the punchline of every joke on the internet this evening after fouling Eden Hazard to allow Chelsea to take the lead vs Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

The Manchester United centre-back fouled the Belgian star Hazard in the 21st minute with the England star bringing the Chelsea forward down from behind inside his own box.

phil jones
Phil Jones had a horrific start to the FA Cup final vs Chelsea

Many felt the United defender was luck to escape with just a yellow card with Jones having taken Hazard down at a goalscoring opportunity as the last man for the Red Devils.

Chelsea’s Hazard calmly slotted his penalty past David De Gea to give Antonio Conte a 1-0 lead over Jose Mourinho in this evening’s FA Cup final.

Fans of both sides took to social to spectacularly troll Jones after his severe and costly mistake.

Jones has often found himself as the punchline of every football related joke in recent years due to his clumsy nature and ‘eye-catching’ facial expressions.

Many took today’s mistake from the Man United defender as another opportunity to question Jones’ eligibility to be included in this summer’s World Cup squad by Gareth Southgate.

 

