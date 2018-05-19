A Manchester United star has found himself in the headlines for his first-half performance vs Chelsea in the FA Cup final for all the wrong reasons.

Phil Jones is the punchline of every joke on the internet this evening after fouling Eden Hazard to allow Chelsea to take the lead vs Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

The Manchester United centre-back fouled the Belgian star Hazard in the 21st minute with the England star bringing the Chelsea forward down from behind inside his own box.

Many felt the United defender was luck to escape with just a yellow card with Jones having taken Hazard down at a goalscoring opportunity as the last man for the Red Devils.

Chelsea’s Hazard calmly slotted his penalty past David De Gea to give Antonio Conte a 1-0 lead over Jose Mourinho in this evening’s FA Cup final.

Fans of both sides took to social to spectacularly troll Jones after his severe and costly mistake.

Jones has often found himself as the punchline of every football related joke in recent years due to his clumsy nature and ‘eye-catching’ facial expressions.

Many took today’s mistake from the Man United defender as another opportunity to question Jones’ eligibility to be included in this summer’s World Cup squad by Gareth Southgate.

@ManUtd Phil Jones is a useless donkey and needs to be sold. Please feel free to pass this on to Josè — Michael (@mconnell1993) May 19, 2018

the sheer excellence of Phil Jones on display, I can see why Southgate chucked him on the plane ??? — Ethan Payne (@Behzinga) May 19, 2018

Phil Jones. No words. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 19, 2018

Why. Does. Phil. Jones. Still. Play. For. Manchester. United. — Gaz Drinkwater (@Radio_Gaz) May 19, 2018

The way Jones was backing off was so embarrassing, get that fucking donkey out of the club along with the rest of them. — Kyro (@Kyro7) May 19, 2018

That’s so embarrassing from Jones — ICON?? (@VivaMouri) May 19, 2018

#MUFC good old Jones back to his best useless sod. — Chappy44 #MUFC (@SteveChap44) May 19, 2018