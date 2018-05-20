Manchester United rival Real Madrid for audacious €200million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly making Liverpool star Mohamed Salah one of their ambitious summer transfer targets in a shock development.

The Egypt international has enjoyed a sensational return to the Premier League this season, scoring 44 goals in all competitions for the Reds, winning the PFA Player of the Year and the Golden Boot.

Salah could still also end the season as a Champions League winner after helping Liverpool through to the final – and all this after he barely got a look-in under now-United boss Jose Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea a few years ago.

According to Diario Gol, Mourinho is now keen to work with Salah again and has made him one of a number of big-name targets up front for the summer, along with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, PSG forward Neymar, and Atletico Madrid front-man Antoine Griezmann.

It’s extremely rare for players to represent both Liverpool and United given their historic rivalry, with only nine players ever moving directly between the two clubs.

The last time it happened was 1964, and the last time it was a Liverpool player moving to United was 1938.

It is therefore highly unlikely that Liverpool would even consider selling Salah to United for a second, but the Red Devils do have a habit of poaching some big names from their rivals.

Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez both left Arsenal for Old Trafford in recent times, while Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic were poached from Chelsea.

This, however, would be something else entirely.

A previous report from Diario Gol suggested Liverpool were facing interest from Real Madrid in Salah, and valued him at €200million.