Speculation is rife that Unai Emery will become Arsenal’s new manager this summer, and that has led to various reports providing an early insight into his plans.

BBC Sport reporter David Ornstein broke the initial news, suggesting that the Gunners have opted for the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain coach to be Arsene Wenger’s successor.

With three Europa League trophies and a host of domestic honours during his time in France to his name, the 46-year-old has certainly proven himself at the top level in Europe, but of course, the wait for confirmation from Arsenal goes on for now as it isn’t official yet.

That hasn’t stopped reports from offering insight into what Emery is planning at Arsenal though, with The Sun suggesting that Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were a prominent part of his vision when discussing the job with the Arsenal hierarchy in his interview.

Aubameyang’s certainly not a surprise as after his January arrival, he scored 10 goals in just 14 appearances for the Gunners to prove that he can be the natural goalscorer that they’ve needed for years and he will likely continue to lead the line with his pace, movement and goals.

Ramsey is a little more interesting as injuries and inconsistency have ensured he hasn’t always been the most prominent figure at Arsenal, but based on this report, Emery seemingly rates him very highly.

Given his technical quality, passing ability and goal threat among other attributes, he does seem to fit the bill for the Spaniard and the potential style of play that he will look to implement as we’ve seen at Sevilla and PSG.

With just a year remaining on his contract though, sorting out the Welshman’s future will surely be a priority if the report is accurate.