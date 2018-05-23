Arsenal slammed for ‘disgraceful’ tweet following Unai Emery announcement

Posted by
Arsenal slammed for ‘disgraceful’ tweet following Unai Emery announcement

Arsenal have been heavily criticised by fans and pundits alike on Twitter after tweeting a video of their manager history that made no mention of Arsene Wenger.

This follows the club officially announcing Unai Emery as their new manager this morning, with the Spaniard replacing Wenger after a remarkable 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

MORE: The immense stat that should have Arsenal fans very excited about landing Unai Emery

While it’s worth noting that this video below leaves out other managers from their history, to leave out their longest-serving and most successful is a simply bizarre choice and shows a lack of respect to a legendary figure not just at Arsenal but in the game as a whole.

It may be that Arsenal are planning something else specifically for Wenger, but for now fans have not taken at all well to this montage tweeted from the club’s official Twitter account…

Many are calling it ‘disgraceful’ and ‘disrespectful’ as the post-Wenger era perhaps doesn’t get off to an ideal start, on what should be a positive day due to the arrival of a proven trophy winner like Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top