Arsenal slammed for ‘disgraceful’ tweet following Unai Emery announcement

Arsenal have been heavily criticised by fans and pundits alike on Twitter after tweeting a video of their manager history that made no mention of Arsene Wenger.

This follows the club officially announcing Unai Emery as their new manager this morning, with the Spaniard replacing Wenger after a remarkable 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

MORE: The immense stat that should have Arsenal fans very excited about landing Unai Emery

While it’s worth noting that this video below leaves out other managers from their history, to leave out their longest-serving and most successful is a simply bizarre choice and shows a lack of respect to a legendary figure not just at Arsenal but in the game as a whole.

It may be that Arsenal are planning something else specifically for Wenger, but for now fans have not taken at all well to this montage tweeted from the club’s official Twitter account…

Many are calling it ‘disgraceful’ and ‘disrespectful’ as the post-Wenger era perhaps doesn’t get off to an ideal start, on what should be a positive day due to the arrival of a proven trophy winner like Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

Er, lads, you forgot someone https://t.co/13ZV86q6kh — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) May 23, 2018

This is disgraceful to leave out Wenger. — Nico (@cheznico_) May 23, 2018

Where is Wenger in this little showreel? Disgraceful. — OneAW (@1886_blog) May 23, 2018

They've missed out others, but this isn't a great look from Arsenal… https://t.co/UvsQSFgPA8 — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) May 23, 2018

So disrespectful to not include Wenger. Where is the Arsenal class and values that club went on about in statements this morning……. — JuliaNZ (@CNZ99) May 23, 2018

Why have they missed Wenger out here? https://t.co/YhbXzKIFkA — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) May 23, 2018

I genuinely don’t get this. Guys you’ve missed someone. https://t.co/mXhtfQhDyv — JD (@JamieDalton82) May 23, 2018

Wtf where wenger ? Disrespectful shame on u idiot https://t.co/oerIGOb6SE — Htet Aung Naing(Mya) (@HtetAungNaing2) May 23, 2018

Downright disrespectful horrible club to leave out Wenger 😒 https://t.co/4J0tIAZfUS — 2Kanes🇪🇬1️⃣1️⃣ (@JusTWriGhT92x) May 23, 2018