Arsenal fans love what Unai Emery did moments after being announced as new manager

Arsenal fans are all loving Unai Emery already just moments after he was announced as the club’s new manager on their official site.

The Spanish tactician immediately changed his Twitter profile picture to a cropped image of the Arsenal club badge, with fans already warming to him as he takes on the difficult task of replacing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium.

One can only wonder what it will be like being an Arsenal manager on Twitter, with Wenger sensibly never daring to start up an account himself – that we know of, at least.

Some fans are already warning Emery about the dangers of dealing the Arsenal fan-base on social media, but Gooners are for now at least just enjoying seeing the 46-year-old show is love for the club with this nice early gesture.

Emery will be officially unveiled at a press conference later today, but for now this is his first little greeting of sorts to his new fans, and they’re understandably excited at the start of this new era in north London…

You can see that @UnaiEmery_ is happy to be Arsenal Manager! Has changed profile pic to club crest really nice to see! Good luck emery! #WelcomeUnai — James (@Jamesp_1998) May 23, 2018

Unai Emery has an arsenal logo on his avi I love him already — Muhammad Ahmed (@MerryGoRoundFC) May 23, 2018

Unai Emery has been Arsenal's coach for 10 minutes and his profile pic is already the Arsenal badge. pic.twitter.com/524qJ9ZQwd — Oh My Goal (@OhMyGoal_US) May 23, 2018

Haha. Emery put the full crest as DP. Looks pumped for the job. — Temitope (@TEMIT0PE) May 23, 2018

Unai Emery profile photo is the Arsenal badge. Love it. pic.twitter.com/L7kNpjFmmD — Arsenal Related 🔥 (@ArsenalsRelated) May 23, 2018

Emery changed his avi to the arsenal badge. #Myheadcoach pic.twitter.com/ht9HbPV7P5 — OB (@Olbankss) May 23, 2018