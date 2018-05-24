Manchester United ‘in advanced talks’ to re-sign former superstar after major development

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to seal the stunning transfer return of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

A number of major recent developments look to have handed the Red Devils real hope of securing the emotional return of Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

Firstly, the Portugal international is stalling over a new contract offer from Madrid as they’re not currently willing to meet his terms as he sits behind the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar in terms of pay bracket.

United could take advantage as they get the financial backing from sponsors Chevrolet to pull off a big-name signing this summer, according to Don Balon.

While Neymar looks out of United’s reach, Ronaldo could be open to rejoining United due to his situation in Spain, and crucially both he and Jose Mourinho are ready to put their difficult past behind them and work together again.

This would be great news for United’s hopes of catching Manchester City next season, as Mourinho urgently needs more world class players in his squad.

Ronaldo remains one of the world’s greatest goalscorers, and even at 33 looks a major upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez or Romelu Lukaku upfront.

Meanwhile, the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford’s futures are in some doubt going into the summer, so reinforcements could be needed in that area of the pitch.