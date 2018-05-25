Lionel Messi urges Barcelona hierarchy to beat Manchester United to £90million transfer

Barcelona star Lionel Messi reportedly wants Barcelona to seal the summer transfer of Monaco winger and rumoured Manchester United target Thomas Lemar.

According to Don Balon, the Argentine forward has spoken to the club president about the possibility of a deal, with Lemar notably one of the most impressive performers in Ligue 1 last season.

MORE: Jose Mourinho demands Manchester United beat Real Madrid & Barcelona to midfielder transfer

Barca don’t have obvious needs in attack this summer, though Ousmane Dembele has proven something of a disappointment since joining from Borussia Dortmund at the start of the season.

Lemar could prove an upgrade if he gets back to his best, though he too has suffered something of a dip in his performances this term.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the speculation coming in, with Manchester United also recently linked with the £90million-rated attacker in a report by the Times.

Given the Frenchman remains just 22 years of age, it’s easy to see why top clubs may feel he has his best years ahead of him and could be worth gambling on now even if he hasn’t had the best of seasons.

United also certainly need more quality in attack next season, so missing out to Barcelona on the player would undoubtedly be a big blow.