(Photos) Manchester City star gets ready for World Cup by unveiling edgy new haircut

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is preparing for this summer’s World Cup with Germany by getting an edgy new haircut.

The 22-year-old was one of the best players in the Premier League this season, winning PFA Young Player of the Year after helping City to the title.

He’s also got an eye for fashion, as displayed by a couple of shots of his new hairstyle on his Instagram page.

Sane had been sporting an Afro until now, but has gone for dreadlocks as he prepares to take the international stage by storm this summer.