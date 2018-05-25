Unai Emery targets seven-time Serie A winner as possible first Arsenal signing

As far as experienced full-backs go, they don’t come much more experienced than Stephan Lichtsteiner, who has reportedly emerged as an Arsenal transfer target.

The 34-year-old has had an impressive career, as aside from winning seven Serie A titles with Juventus since joining them in 2011, his level of consistency and reliability has been incredible.

Lichtsteiner has made 30 or more appearances in every single campaign for the last 13 years, enjoying a prominent role at Lazio prior to joining the Turin giants where he has been a fundamental part of their success whether as their first-choice right-back or not.

In turn, although he is now of course entering the latter stages of his career, he would be a quality addition given the experience, leadership and winning pedigree that he could bring to the table.

Particularly given he’ll also be available on a free this summer when his contract expires, it could be a sensible move for another side to swoop.

According to The Guardian, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery has set his sights on the Swiss international and he could now become his first signing since taking charge at the Emirates as it’s even suggested that talks are underway.

Whether he would be brought in merely to offer competition for Hector Bellerin and act as back-up for the Spanish international or potentially push him out of the side as the more defensively sound option remains to be seen, but as per this report, Arsenal’s interest is seemingly serious.

Bellerin was a regular fixture in the Arsenal line-up under Arsene Wenger, but with Emery looking to stamp his own mark on the squad, he could now face a battle to keep his place in the starting XI as he has certainly benefited from a lack of competition in recent seasons.