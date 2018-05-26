‘A disgrace to the game’ – Real Madrid star slammed for challenge that forced Mohamed Salah off for Liverpool

Fans are all fuming at Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for a challenge on Mohamed Salah in tonight’s Champions League final against Liverpool.

The Egypt international was hauled down by Ramos with what looked an overly aggressive challenge that has forced him to be substituted off in this big game.

Adam Lallana has replaced Salah, who was seen going off the pitch in tears in Kiev in what has left even neutrals fuming at Ramos for ruining this showpiece match.

The Spain international has a reputation for his tough challenges and ruthless approach, and of course it is that kind of mentality that has helped Real Madrid do so well in this competition in recent times.

Ramos and Salah pic.twitter.com/B4ZsoBu7yp — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) May 26, 2018

That isn’t washing with most fans on Twitter tonight, however, as many are branding him a disgrace for such a needless challenge when Salah didn’t look to even be in a particularly dangerous position.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool can recover from this, with Salah scoring 44 goals in all competitions this season and a player who had looked to give them real hope of winning tonight’s final, despite their underdog status.

Bastard Sergio Ramos doing what he Best does, not defending or playing football but wrestling off opponent teams beat player #UCLfinal this bastard is a disgrace to the sport — Chandra Prakash (@chandra_38) May 26, 2018

Sergio Ramos is and always was a thug. A disgrace to the game. #ChampionsLeagueFinal2018 — Citizen of Nowhere (@wfaler) May 26, 2018

Sergio Ramos is the biggest disgrace of a human to ever insult professional football with his presence — Simon Wyatt (@SimonWyatt1) May 26, 2018

Sergio Ramos is a disgrace the dirty bastard. #UCLfinal — Stewart Ashmore (@Ashy10) May 26, 2018

What a disgrace #Ramos — Abbey Clancy (@OfficialClancy) May 26, 2018