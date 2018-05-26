Liverpool fans worry Reds legend has jinxed them in the Champions League final

Liverpool fans are not happy as their former star player Jamie Carragher has posted a photo on Instagram of himself with his hands on the Champions League trophy.

The former England defender, who won the European Cup with the Reds back in 2004/05, is being met with responses in the comments that suggest his touching it is bad luck.

It is not entirely known how strong this superstition is, but fans are clearly not too happy with the club legend as they take him up on his latest photo.

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in tonight’s final in Kiev and will certainly be the major underdogs against the Spanish giants, who are looking to win the trophy for a third year in a row and for the fourth time in five seasons.

Jurgen Klopp and co. could certainly do without Carragher giving them bad luck, but he clearly couldn’t resist getting his hands on the trophy again after lifting it in Istanbul in 2005.

‘Don’t touch’, ‘Why did you touch it’ and ‘Never touch the trophy’ are just some of the comments left on the photo as nervous fans await the start of tonight’s big match.