Jamie Carragher unveils which team he wants to win Man City vs Arsenal clash

Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday looking to make their biggest statement yet with a win over Man City and Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, has revealed which team he wants to emerge as the victors.

With 10 games left to play, the Gunners sit on top of the Premier League, one point ahead of City heading into Sunday’s clash. Liverpool are also in action against Brighton on the same day and it could be a pivotal one in the title race.

The North London outfit have won all eight of their top-flight games in 2024, but a win for Mikel Arteta’s men over the defending champions would see them become favourites to lift their first Premier League title since 2004. The Gunners haven’t won away at the Etihad since 2015, which highlights how big the task is this weekend.

From a Liverpool point of view, Carragher has said that he wants Arsenal to win the game as he fears Pep Guardiola’s men can still win the league even if they fall to defeat on Sunday.

Jamie Carragher wants Arsenal to beat Man City this weekend

When asked by Gary Neville whether he wants Arsenal to beat Man City this weekend, Carragher replied on the Overlap Fan Debate: “Yes, but I think even if Man City lose that game on Sunday, they can still win the league. They can still win the league if they lose. I think if Arsenal get beat, I don’t see how they win the league.

“For Liverpool, surely you want City to lose but I actually think they could still win the league after that.

“I don’t see Arsenal winning the league if they get beat.

“From Liverpool’s point of view then you’re only fighting against one team for the title.

“I know points-wise it won’t make much of a difference but I just think psychologically it would really affect Arsenal if City jump above them, especially as you’d expect Liverpool to beat Brighton at home and then they’re above Arsenal too.