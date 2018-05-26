Video: Liverpool go 1-0 down to perhaps the worst goalkeeping error ever in the Champions League final

Liverpool went behind in the Champions League final thanks to one of the most calamitous and bizarre errors ever made by a goalkeeper in such a big game.

Having run out of goal to catch a simple ball over the top, there seemed no danger around Loris Karius as he looked to pick out a team-mate.

MORE: Liverpool fans tipping one man to score Champions League final winner after Mohamed Salah’s injury

Incredibly, the German ‘keeper then threw the ball against Karim Benzema’s foot, only for it to trickle in and make it 1-0 to Real Madrid.

Just watch the video below and ask yourself if you’ve ever seen anything like this in a match at this high level…