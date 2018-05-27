Sergio Ramos reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo casting doubt over his Real Madrid future

On what should have been a night of pure celebration for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo opted to get the media talking over his future at the club instead.

The Portuguese superstar helped his side to a third consecutive Champions League triumph to make history after their 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev, while it was his fifth European title in total in what has been a glittering career.

With Los Blancos dominating in Europe with a staggering haul of four trophies in the last five years, it’s questionable as to why any of their players would want to depart and turn their back on potentially continuing to win major honours each season.

However, that’s exactly what Ronaldo did with his surprise comments after the game, suggesting that he will deliver a statement on his future in the coming days.

“In the next few days I’ll give an answer to the fans,” he told Bein Sports, as quoted by BBC Sport. “It was beautiful to be at Real Madrid. The future of any Madrid player is not important; we have just made history.”

While Ramos is alleged to have played down his teammate’s comments, his response below does suggest that he perhaps wants him to swiftly clear up what he meant as it does ultimately sound as though he intends on moving on this summer in what would be a shock development.

“I suppose he will have been speaking about a summary of the season,” he is quoted as saying by Marca. “If there is something there, he must clarify it today. He is a key piece for us. He could not be in a better place.”

The 33-year-old joined the Spanish giants in 2009 and has gone on to score an incredible tally of 450 goals in just 438 games. That in turn has led to two La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups and many others along with countless individual accolades.

Showing no real sign of decline yet, it would be a strange move if Ronaldo was to leave Real Madrid. It seems Ramos is eager to find out what he meant exactly as he has certainly raised real doubts over his future at the Bernabeu on a night where the focus should of been on the history being made by this remarkable group of players.