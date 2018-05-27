“You were Madrid’s best player” – Fans show no mercy to Liverpool star as Reds ace mocked following Champions League final performance

Fans have taken to social media to mock Liverpool star Loris Karius for his performance for the Reds in their Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lost in the final 3-1 to Zinedine Zidane’s side, with Gareth Bale bagging two goals off the bench to secure the club their 13th European Cup in their history.

Both of the goals from Bale and Benzema were down to two calamitous mistakes from Karius, with a lot of fans blaming the German shot-stopper for the Reds’ defeat in Kiev on Saturday.

Following this, the player himself took to social media to post an apology for his performance in the final, however some fans were having none of it.

A fair few football fans have taken to Twitter to mock the ‘keeper for his performance and his apology, with one even describing him as “Madrid’s best player”.

Here are the tweets from fans taking a dig at Karius. All we can say on the matter is: have a heart lads!

