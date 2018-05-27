Fans have taken to social media to mock Liverpool star Loris Karius for his performance for the Reds in their Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lost in the final 3-1 to Zinedine Zidane’s side, with Gareth Bale bagging two goals off the bench to secure the club their 13th European Cup in their history.

Both of the goals from Bale and Benzema were down to two calamitous mistakes from Karius, with a lot of fans blaming the German shot-stopper for the Reds’ defeat in Kiev on Saturday.

Following this, the player himself took to social media to post an apology for his performance in the final, however some fans were having none of it.

A fair few football fans have taken to Twitter to mock the ‘keeper for his performance and his apology, with one even describing him as “Madrid’s best player”.

Here are the tweets from fans taking a dig at Karius. All we can say on the matter is: have a heart lads!

Don't be too hard on yourself, you were Madrid's best player. — Gary Pajor (@GaryPajor) May 27, 2018

Just don't play for Liverpool again not the first time.. — Paul Munday (@munday28_paul) May 27, 2018

Congratulations for stating the bloody obvious….how about refunding the travelling fans instead ?????? — Peter Jones (@PGJ9) May 27, 2018

Want some keeping lessons lad? pic.twitter.com/O9ArexwzWs — Aadam ?? (@aadamp9) May 27, 2018

Could be worse it could've been the UCL Final……….ah shit it was the UCL Final??!! — PNE Pete (@FootballGuru74) May 27, 2018