Mohamed Salah is reportedly willing to snub a move to Real Madrid in order to secure a move to their fierce rivals Barcelona should the Blaugrana come calling.

Diario Gol are reporting that the Liverpool superstar has already told former teammate Philippe Coutinho that he would rather move to Barca than Madrid should Ernesto Valverde’s side enter the race for the player.

The news outlet are also stating that Salah is prepared to join the Catalan giants and snub Madrid should they fail in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann and swoop in for him.

Salah has been in the form of his life this season, something that nearly saw him snatch the European Golden Boot away from Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The Egyptian international bagged a total of 44 goals in all competitions this campaign, a total that any player in the world would be proud to call their own.

If Salah were to snub Madrid and move to the Camp Nou, we can’t imagine the former Chelsea star will be kindly-received by the Real faithful at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Don Balon have reported in the past that Liverpool rate Salah at at least €200M, a total that seems fairly reasonable given the season the Reds star has just had.