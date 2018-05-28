Mohamed Salah could stand in the way of Liverpool completing £80million transfer

Liverpool face one major obstacle as they eye the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer, with Mohamed Salah’s move from the same club last summer a potential issue.

This is according to the Times, who claim the Reds are after the £80million-rated shot-stopper, but that the Italian giants are still bitter about losing Salah to the Merseysiders on the cheap last year.

The Egypt international moved from Roma to Liverpool for just £36.9m, says the Times, and of course went on to enjoy an absolutely stunning season.

Few could have seen it coming from Salah, but 44 goals, a Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year win later and the 25-year-old is now regarded as being up there with the very best in the world.

£80m for Alisson would still be very good money for a goalkeeper, but the Times suggest Roma may charge a ‘Salah tax’ and up his price.

This certainly gives Liverpool a major disadvantage if other top clubs also show interest in the talented Brazil international, who could likely make the step up to most big teams in world football right now.