Loris Karius is no longer the most embarrassing thing about Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius had a bit of a nightmare in the Champions League final on Saturday night as his two shocking errors helped Real Madrid to a 3-1 win.

The German shot-stopper won’t want to look back on that game any time soon, having produced probably the two biggest mistakes he’ll ever pull off in his footballing career in quite possibly the biggest game he’ll ever play.

Still, Karius doesn’t need to feel ashamed any longer as this Manchester United fan has surely outdone him for humiliating actions relating to that final.

According to the Daily Star, a Red Devils supporter actually commemorated the match by getting ‘Karius is a legend’ tattooed on his arm.

A Manchester United fan has actually got a tattoo about Loris Karius… 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/NXiTj7lzfG — Football Trolls (@FootballlTrolls) May 28, 2018

United, of course, used to play in and occasionally win Champions League finals themselves, but have just completed a season with as many trophies as Liverpool and considerably less good football.

Jose Mourinho’s dull side failed to mount any kind of title challenge to Manchester City despite finishing in second place, and were also poor in their FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea.

Liverpool, on the other hand, played thrilling football against some of Europe’s top clubs to reach the Champions League final, where two shocking errors and a Mohamed Salah injury undoubtedly had a huge hand in the result.

The Star quotes some fans who really sum this tattoo up, with one saying: ‘More interested in Liverpool than the club he ‘supports’. Speaks volumes.’

And another added: ‘When your whole season relies on Liverpool losing. Kind of sad where the ‘greatest club in Premier League history’ has ended up.’