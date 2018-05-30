Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly given his club the green light to seal the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson for €60million.

Although the Times recently linked Liverpool as admirers of the Brazil international, they also suggested the Reds would face complications getting the deal done due to Roma’s reluctant to lose another star player to Liverpool too easily after Mohamed Salah’s transfer last year.

Alisson would have been a major upgrade on Loris Karius in goal for the Merseyside giants, following the German’s calamitous performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Still, it seems Real want to improve on their ‘keeper as well, with Don Balon claiming Los Blancos are keen to bring in Alisson as a challenger to Keylor Navas.

The report adds that Zidane has approved the deal, with Mundo Deportivo suggesting Liverpool could move for Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen as an alternative.

Following last week’s result in Kiev, this would be another significant victory for Madrid over Liverpool, and a real potential blow to Jurgen Klopp ahead of next season.

Cillessen could be a decent signing, but the Dutchman is certainly not at Alisson’s level, and Liverpool surely need a new ‘keeper more than Real anyway.