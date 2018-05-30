Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has been offered the chance to move to Italian third-tier side Rimini following his nightmare performance in the Champions League final.

The German ace messed up big time against Real Madrid, throwing the ball against Karim Benzema for the opening goal and dropping Gareth Bale’s into the back of the net for the third in a 3-1 defeat.

MORE: Liverpool star lands tomorrow to sign for Champions League giants and will wear this shirt number for his new club

Karius was in tears at the final whistle after the humiliating performance, and this latest transfer offer is likely to only rub salt into the wound as he’s offered the chance to move to a far smaller club that barely anyone outside of Italy will have heard of.

Rimini’s president Giorgio Grassi has invited Karius to spend the season on loan with the club in a bizarre open letter on his side’s official website.

‘On June 22, Loris Karius will turn 25 years old. I would like to host the German goalkeeper for a few days in Rimini, a welcoming town that has always been frequented by his fellow countrymen and women,’ Grassi said.

‘I would be happy to meet him in Rimini to remind him that it just takes courage, or perhaps good sense, to understand the best life lessons are often also the toughest, the most difficult to bear.

‘We’ve all been through these moments, unfortunately for him, his moment was in front of millions of people. At the end of the day, the only real failure is allowing defeat to get the better of us.

‘I would like to help Loris become a great example to those who in football, as in life, fall and get back on their feet. I’d like to offer a gift for his birthday: a year-long contract with Rimini FC, the ideal club to rediscover his calm, self-belief and strength to follow his dreams.

‘Let it be clear, this wouldn’t be a walk in the park, because he’d be in competition with a great goalkeeper like Francesco ‘Ciccio’ Scotti, but he’d certainly find a big family and a city ready to support him as he got back to being a Number One in the Lega Pro.’

In a way, it’s a nice offer and seems to sincerely mean well, but we somehow doubt Karius will be accepting it, no matter how desperate he gets.