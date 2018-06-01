Arsenal have reignited their interest in Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi who wants a summer transfer, according to Estadio Deportivo and reported by Football Espana.

Estadio Deportivo report that N’Zonzi could leave the club this summer if his €40m release clause is activated.

The prospect of joining Arsenal may be an attractive proposition for the French midfielder as he could reunite with former manager Unai Emery.

Emery and N’Zonzi enjoyed success at Sevilla and as per The Express, N’Zonzi has linked with a move to north London in the past.

The Gunners could do with a player of his presence and stature in the middle of the park given that Santi Cazorla has departed the club and the futures of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey still unclear.

He would be a useful acquisition to Arsenal and could tighten up their midfield next season – given they conceded 51 times last season in the Premier League and made 15 errors leading to a goal, according to the official Premier League website.

N’Zonzi’s defensive ability and calmness on the ball have seen some label the Frenchman as one the best holding midfielders in the league.

During his time in England, N’Zonzi was able to make a total of 216 appearances for both Stoke and Blackburn, showing that he will not be a stranger to life in the Premier League.