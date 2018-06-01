Arsenal are rumoured to offer Bayern Munich £60 million for star midfielder Corentin Tolisso, according to Calcio Insider.

The report says that new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is keen on splashing the cash on the former Lyon star, and the reported fee would eclipse the club’s transfer record of £55.5m for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as per The Guardian.

The 23-year-old midfielder has shown great form for the Bundesliga champions this season in both the league and Champions League.

In 26 league outings he provided six goals and four assists and in the Champions League the French star scored three goals this season, creating five chances and one assist.

The Gunners could do with a player of Tolisso’s stature given that Santi Cazorla has departed the club and the futures of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey still unclear.

The prospect of Tolisso potentially joining the Gunners would be a major coup for the club and could see him reunite with former Lyon teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

The pair and Liverpool target Nabil Fekir forged a brilliant understanding together at the French club to make them one of Europe’s most scintillating attacks.

However, Calcio Insider say that Bayern have no interest in selling the their star midfielder, who they signed for a club record fee of €41.5m in 2017, as per The Guardian.