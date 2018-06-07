Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is reportedly keen on his club signing a new defender in this summer’s transfer window.

Despite some fears over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, Don Balon claim Ramos would want Los Blancos to spend any money brought in from his sale on a versatile player at the back.

So while Eden Hazard might seem a logical player to raid from Chelsea if Ronaldo were to move on, Don Balon report that Ramos is instead keen for his club to sign Marcos Alonso.

The Spain international has mostly played at left wing-back for the Blues but could also be used at centre-back or defensive midfield if needed.

Ramos had some injury problems in the season just gone and he’s said to be concerned about the team’s lack of depth at the back, according to Don Balon.

The report also mentions Bayern Munich star David Alaba as a player Real could target, but it remains to be seen if they’ll make Hazard a priority.

Only recently, Don Balon suggested Madrid could look into hiring Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, and that he might be able to bring his Belgian forward with him.

Don Balon also linked Hazard as a target for the Champions League winners in a potential swap deal involving Marco Asensio.

Similar stories have been flying about for months, but with Madrid stocked full of world class talent up front it may be that improving at the back is really the key to making them more consistent in La Liga next term.