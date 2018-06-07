Germany have provided an update to Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil’s fitness after there were concerns about his participation in this summer’s World Cup, according to reports.

Sky Sports reported earlier that he was in race to be fit for Russia after he bruised his knee in the warm-up game against Austria last Saturday.

Ozil opened the scoring for the current World Cup holders, however, he was taken off after 76 minutes for PSG star Julian Draxler as his team succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

This led to reports suggesting that his participation at this summer’s gala was in doubt as he was also struggling with a back injury he sustained with Arsenal at the end of last season.

However, there was positive news regarding his fitness as the Metro reported that Ozil missed training with Germany as a ‘precaution’ and he should be fit for the German’s opening game against Mexico on June 17 in Group F but he will miss their final warm-up game against Saudi Arabia.

Ozil injury update

As a precaution, @MesutOzil1088 didn’t take part in final training today, completing running exercises instead. He is out of #GERKSA with a minor bruise to his left knee.#DieMannschaft #ZSMMN pic.twitter.com/9iV8vl9rZD — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 7, 2018

A statement from Germany’s official Twitter channel said:

“As a precaution, Mesut Ozil take part in final training today, completing running exercises instead.

“He is out of Germany vs Saudi Arabia with a minor bruise to his left knee.”

As per the Metro, when pressed about Ozil’s absence from training, national team manager Oliver Bierhoff rebuffed any speculation that he could miss the tournament and said: “There is a bruise on the knee, we do not want to take any chances. I assume, for the World Cup, it is not an issue.”

The news will be welcomed by Germany fans as the five time Germany Player of the Year has been a key part of the international set-up for many years.

He boasts wonderful stats for his country and has 67 goals/assists combined in 90 appearances.