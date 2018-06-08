Tottenham to bid for £40million attacker at cash-strapped club

Tottenham are reportedly ready to line up a bid for £40million-rated Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish in a bid to bolster their squad this summer.

The 22-year-old has long been considered one of the most exciting young talents in the country and shone for Villa in the Championship last season.

However, with Steve Bruce’s side failing to win promotion back to the Premier League as they lost the playoff final to Fulham last month, it’s little surprise to see Grealish’s future is in some doubt.

The England Under-21 international seems a player who should be playing in the top flight, and Spurs may now be the team ready to bring him back to this level.

With Villa in financial trouble as they face the threat of administration, Tottenham are said to be ready to test the club’s resolve to keep their star player and believe they could get him on the cheap despite his £40m valuation, according to the Telegraph.

One can easily imagine Grealish fitting in well at Tottenham, where manager Mauricio Pochettino has done superbly to build a side around talented young English talent.

Spurs could also do with more depth up top as they hope to emerge as stronger contenders in both the Premier League and Champions League next season.