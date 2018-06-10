Video: Neymar scores sensational individual goal for Brazil proving he is ready for the World Cup

Neymar has silenced any doubters that he may not be fit in time for the World Cup in best way possible.

PSG forward Neymar starred and scored in a comfortable 3-0 win over Austria for Brazil today with Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho also scoring.

The world’s most expensive player looked at ease throughout for the South American giants and was the standout star in Brazil’s final friendly ahead of their opening World Cup fixture in Russia next week.

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus gave Brazil the lead on the 36th minute before Neymar produced a superb goal in the second half.

The Brazilian talisman’s season came to a premature end in February after picking up a foot injury that forced him to leave the pitch in tears with many fearing that his chances of playing at this summer’s World Cup could be in tatters.

Neymar of course suffered heartbreak in the last World Cup in his home country when he was stretchered off during a 2-1 quarter-final win over Colombia. Had the star have stayed fit Brazil perhaps may not have succumb to the 7-1 semi-final embarrassment vs Germany.

Fortunately, Neymar looks more than fit for this World Cup and you can see his superb individual goal from today’s clash vs Austria below.