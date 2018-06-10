Real Madrid are reportedly in front of rivals Barcelona in the race to secure the signing of Spain and Chelsea star Marcos Alonso.

Don Balon are stating that Los Blancos are in line to beat the Blaugrana to Alonso, and that Florentino Perez is after a replacement for current first choice left back Marcelo.

The news outlet are also stating that Antonio Conte’s side are keen to see Alonso depart, and that Real are hopeful of getting a deal for the player over the line this summer.

Alonso, who joined the Blues from Fiorentina for £24M in the summer of 2016 (fee as per Sky Sports), has been great for the west London side every time he’s stepped onto the pitch.

The Spanish international has managed to showcase his goalscoring ability during his time with the former Premier League champions, with the defender managing to bag a total of 14 goals in all competitions for the club since the start of last season, a great return for a defender.

The 27-year-old has also managed to show off his fantastic ability from set-pieces, with Alonso often trusted with free-kick duty when on the pitch for the Blues.

Alonso would be a fantastic signing for either Barcelona or Real Madrid, with all that remains being who will eventually come out on top and sign the Spaniard.