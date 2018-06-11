It hasn’t been a great few days in the summer transfer market for Liverpool, as they received another reported blow to their hopes on Monday.

As noted by The Mirror, a £53m move for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir collapsed late on last week as the Reds were forced to deal with the setback and focus their attention elsewhere.

SEE MORE: Video: Egypt fan denied Mohamed Salah selfie after grabbing injured shoulder, injury update on talisman

It had all started very positively, as they delivered what seemed to be a statement of intent with the early signing of Fabinho from Monaco in a £43.7m deal, as per Sky Sports.

While that was the perfect response to their Champions League heartbreak and a sign that they were ready to act decisively and swiftly in the summer transfer market, things have suddenly ground to a slight halt.

As seen in the tweet below, Sky Sports have claimed that Liverpool are ‘unlikely’ to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson, who has been busy building a reputation of being one of the top shot-stoppers in Europe with his form for the Serie A giants.

The 25-year-old kept 22 clean sheets in 49 outings in all competitions, while his technical quality allows him to build out from the back which is arguably now a requirement for all modern-day goalkeepers.

However, it doesn’t appear as though he’ll be displaying those skills at Anfield next season, and Liverpool fans have been left to react to what appeared to be a cheeky dig from the official English Roma Twitter account, as they posted the save below from Alisson almost immediately after reports regarding his future started to circulate.

These LFC fans believe it was a swipe, while some naughty Man Utd fans decided to get in on the act. Roma will certainly be delighted if they’re able to keep hold of one of their most important players though…

Nice timing — Owen (@Kloppoholic_) June 11, 2018

Trolls — FabinhoCDM (@FabinhoCDM) June 11, 2018

Rubbing salt in the wounds perhaps? pic.twitter.com/kym6oJA2Sq — Rob Turner (@robert_d_turner) June 11, 2018

Not really , we put 7 past him ? — keiran mccue (@kizYNWA) June 11, 2018

Talk about rubbing salt in the wounds ffs — LFCelliot (@Salaholics) June 11, 2018