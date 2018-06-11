Liverpool face huge scare, transfer failure leads to worrying quit threat claim

Liverpool appeared to be on the verge of another impressive early summer signing last week, but their swoop for Nabil Fekir from Lyon collapsed.

As noted by The Mirror, the deal ran into complications late on with reports of issues with his medical scuppering plans for a £53m switch to Anfield.

Given his form last season which saw him score 23 goals and provide eight assists in 40 appearances in all competitions, coupled with the fact that Liverpool have yet to fill the void left behind by Philippe Coutinho after his January move to Barcelona, it seemed like an ideal move.

While Liverpool had already moved for Fabinho in a £43.7m deal to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s squad, as per Sky Sports, it seemed like the Merseyside giants were making key moves to ensure that they’re ready to compete for major honours next season.

However, there is a concerning report from Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express for Liverpool fans, as it’s suggested that the failure to land Fekir could have major repercussions as Mohamed Salah’s future has been thrown into doubt as an alleged ultimatum on signing the playmaker was issued with Real Madrid and Barcelona now on red alert to swoop for the Egyptian winger.

In truth, this one seems a little far-fetched.

Salah is coming off the back of a season in which he bagged a staggering 44 goals in 52 games along with 16 assists. He helped guide the Reds back into the top four in the Premier League along with a run to the Champions League final, as Klopp is undoubtedly now starting to build a real team capable of competing at the highest level.

With all that in mind, it’s questionable as to why one transfer failure would change his entire view on his future, albeit a chance to join Barcelona or Real Madrid will hold its own appeal.

Nevertheless, it would be a shock to see him issue a demand to leave due to the Fekir transfer falling through, but with plenty of time left in the summer transfer market, time will tell if an exit materialises for other reasons.