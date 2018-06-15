Argentina and Iceland kick-off their World Cup 2018 finals campaign tomorrow in Group D.

The footballing world will be tuned in to see Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi try and inspire his country to another final.

Messi’s men are the favourites to progress in a tough group containing the likes of Nigeria and Croatia also but come into the tournament in good spirits after wins against Italy, Ecuador and Haiti.

As per Goal, the Argentines will be without Man Utd ‘keeper Sergio Romero and West Ham star Manuel Lanzini after injuries curtailed their participation.

Iceland have done remarkably well during the last few years in international football and will look to Everton star Gylfi Sigurdsson and Burley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson to cause an unlikely upset.

However, England know all too well not to underestimate the Icelanders after they knocked them out of the Euro 2016 two years ago, so Argentina will be looking to hit the ground hard with a win.

When is Argentina vs Iceland and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place on Saturday, June 16.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm UK time.

The match will be held at the Otkrytie Stadium in Russia.

Argentina vs Iceland World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel

ITV and the ITV Hub are free for all UK viewers.

Highlights for ITV matches will be available for free to all UK viewers.

Argentina vs Iceland odds

Argentina: 1/3

Iceland: 9/1

Draw: 4/1

Argentina World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres UANL)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel Di Maria, Giovani Lo Celso (both Paris St-Germain), Enzo Perez (River Plate), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala (both Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).

Iceland World Cup squad: